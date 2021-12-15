Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 1.03% of Bandwidth worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 182.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAND traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.94. 834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,918. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

