iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 6,808,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728,348 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,968. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

