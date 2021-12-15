QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS QNBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. QNB has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.