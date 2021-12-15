Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.41

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 8668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

