Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 24952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

