ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.35

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 5094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 143,202 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.