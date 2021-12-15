Castle (CSTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $15,878.61 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00267280 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

