I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0634 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $197.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,284,628 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

