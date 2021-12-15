Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 15,380 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

