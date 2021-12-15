Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE ALK opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

