Brokerages Set Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) PT at C$26.11

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TCL.A stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,651. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$18.25 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.22.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

