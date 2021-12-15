Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 45.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Affimed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. 10,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.60. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

