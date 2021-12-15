Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Abiomed comprises about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Abiomed worth $50,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $28,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.92. 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,488. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

