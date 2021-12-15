Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VIS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.02. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

