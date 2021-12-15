Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 96 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $155.79. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

