Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 531 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. 20,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.