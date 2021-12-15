Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.