Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Hold

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

