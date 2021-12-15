Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY stock remained flat at $$0.28 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.