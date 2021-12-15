Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

