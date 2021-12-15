Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 82,539 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Lakeland Financial worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

