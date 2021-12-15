Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mondelez International by 180.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,401 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

