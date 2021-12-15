Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 98 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $754.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $459.48 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $800.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

