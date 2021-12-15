Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.46). Chimerix posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after buying an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

