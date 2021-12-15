Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

