Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,365 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.