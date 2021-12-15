Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $312.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

