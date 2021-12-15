Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,228 shares of company stock valued at $57,993,687. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.