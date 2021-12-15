Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

