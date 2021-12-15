Dearborn Partners LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after buying an additional 433,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

