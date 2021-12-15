Dearborn Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

