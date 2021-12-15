Chemung Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemung Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Chemung Financial worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

