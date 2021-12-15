DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.85 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.79 or 0.07942304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.37 or 1.00093350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,248,423 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

