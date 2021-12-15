Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ECIA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 16,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.28. Encision has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Encision had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.87%.

Encision, Inc is a medical device company. It is engaged in the designing, developing and manufacturing of patented surgical instruments in the United States. The firm’s patented Active Electrode Monitoring technology provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death.

