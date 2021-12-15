GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GRCLF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 2,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

