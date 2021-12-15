First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 442.9% in November

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

