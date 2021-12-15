MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Short Interest Up 1,538.5% in November

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 1,538.5% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MAVBF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

