Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) were down 6% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $53.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dutch Bros traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 18,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,764,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.