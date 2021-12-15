Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.80. Vita Coco shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 5,048 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,000 shares of company stock worth $872,052. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

