Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises 3.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

