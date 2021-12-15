First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,838,000 after purchasing an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,026,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

