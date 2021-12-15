Secure Asset Management LLC Has $753,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $479.89 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $483.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

