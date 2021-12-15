Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $49.45 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $207.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day moving average of $221.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

