First American Bank Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

