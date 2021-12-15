First American Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First American Bank increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 41.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 41,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 218,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in TJX Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 180,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 60.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,856. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

