First American Bank Acquires 4,770 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

