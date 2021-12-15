First American Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $336.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

