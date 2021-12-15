Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 47,800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

