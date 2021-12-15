Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. 176,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,942,100. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

