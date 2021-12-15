Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $292,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $446.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

